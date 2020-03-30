Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ passes away from coronavirus complications

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WJW) — Famed guitarist, vocalist, and song writer, Alan Merrill, passed away on Sunday due to complications from the coronavirus, ET reported.

The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

His daughter wrote about his passing on Facebook in a touching tribute. She said she only got to visit with him for two minutes before she was rushed out of the room.

“I’ve made a million jokes about the “Rona” and how it’ll “getcha”…boy do I feel stupid If anything can come of this I beg of you to take this seriously. Money doesn’t matter. People are dying,” said Laura Merrill.

According to ET, other celebrities who have died from the coronavirus include country music legend Joe Diffie, Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz, and playright Terrence McNally.