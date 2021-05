Editor’s Note: The video above is about Akron City Council changing its mask policy.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated visitors would no longer be required to wear masks.

They ask that visitors who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings.

The zoo says it is also still encouraging social distancing.

Timed ticketing will remain in place and must be purchased in advance.

The change is effective Tuesday, May 18.