Akron Zoo says lions are now COVID-free, vaccinations underway for dozens of animals

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo is vaccinating 16 species for COVID-19 that are considered “COVID-vulnerable.”

This comes after five lions at the zoo tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29.

The zoo says all the lions received negative test results on Nov. 2 and are considered fully recovered.

An update on our lions who tested positive for COVID: The lions have been treated for clinical symptoms & fecal samples have been regularly sent out to monitor for the virus. On 11/2, all 5 of the lions received negative test results & are fully recovered from COVID-19! pic.twitter.com/jybEwoGzkA — Akron Zoo (@AkronZoo) November 4, 2021

“The exceptional staff at the Akron Zoo worked tirelessly over the last five weeks to give our lions amazing care. As we vaccinate our other susceptible animals, we are relieved to be able to offer protection from this virus so that none of our other animal residents have to face the medical challenges that our lions did,” Doug Piekarz, Akron Zoo president & CEO said in a press release.

Animal health company Zoetis donated the vaccine to the zoo.

The company developed a two-dose vaccine that was authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio state veterinarian, the zoo says.

The lions will be getting their vaccinations soon.

The zoo will also be vaccinating Sumatran tigers, snow leopards, jaguars, white-cheeked gibbon, golden lion tamarins, lemurs, ambassador straw-colored fruit bats, river otters, skunk, red wolves, coyotes, goats, alpacas and Speke’s gazelles.