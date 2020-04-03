Akron Zoo donates N-95 masks to aid in battle against coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Zoo has donated more than 1,000 masks to help healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus outbreak.

In an effort to support the local medical community, the zoo says they donated approximately 1,400 N-95 masks from their emergency stockpile to the Summit County Emergency Management Agency.

They have also registered two of their ventilators with the state.

They say their larger animal ventilator is more powerful and can push more air. Experts are looking into modifications that would allow it to breathe for several people at once.

Akron Zoo is also thanking everyone on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including first responders, doctors, nurses, hospital personnel and others.