Akron to reopen community centers, outdoor basketball courts

AKRON (WJW) — The city of Akron is planning to reopen its community centers and outdoor basketball courts this month for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold earlier this year.

After conversing with Summit County Public Health officials, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan determined the centers were “an important resource” and that they should reopen.

“Safely offering programming to our residents is vital to the overall health of the Akron community,” Horrigan said in a statement. “We are looking forward to opening the doors once again and doing so in way that minimizes the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Each space is set to open on its own time frame, and the Balch Street Fitness Center was the first to reopen last week (but only for members so far).

Anyone visiting these facilities will be required to wear a mask and new cleaning procedures will be in place. Group programming and meetings are set to be limited to 10 people, but virtual community programming should continue at least through the end of the year.

All outdoor basketball courts should be open by the end of September, but people are reminded that play is at their own risk, as the courts will not be wiped down and sanitized.

People can find out more about individual reopening plans at akronohio.gov/recreation as well as the City of Akron Recreation and Parks Facebook page.

Ohio gyms and fitness centers were officially allowed to reopen May 26 if individual businesses and communities so chose.

