Akron submits application for outdoor refreshment area along Main Street

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The city of Akron submitted its application to create a designated outdoor refreshment area along the Lock3 and Akron Civic Theatre block of downtown.

While the original idea behind establishing the DORA was to make the Main Street corridor more accessible, it will also help bars and restaurants serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing, the city said.

Akron City Council is not expected to vote on the legislation until June. The city said it hopes to implement the DORA in July, which is when Phase 1 of Main Street construction is set for completion.

“As we all look for innovative ways to return to the activities and economy we previously enjoyed—in a modified way—outdoor entertainment and opportunities will play an important role in keeping us healthy and active. I look forward to working with our partners to support the safety and success of this proposal in Akron,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, in a news release on Tuesday.

People can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages within a designated outdoor refreshment area. According to the proposal, the beverages in designated to-go cups will be available at five bars and restaurants. They must be consumed in the marked DORA district, which includes Main Street between Bowery and State streets, Locks 2, 3 and 4, and portions of the Towpath Trail. The DORA will operate from noon to midnight daily.

(Image courtesy: city of Akron)

