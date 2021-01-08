Akron St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled due to COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron St. Patrick’s Day parade organizers have made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to coronavirus.

This is the second year the event will not be held due to COVID-19.

Parade chairman Ed Morrison tells FOX 8 the safety of participants and spectators is their priority.

He says they’re working with the city to see if a parade is possible in September.

That would be contingent upon coronavirus vaccine distribution and fewer COVID cases.

This year’s parade would have been held on Saturday, March 13, in downtown Akron.