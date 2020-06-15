Akron reopens summer camps, play resumes on ball fields

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Gradually adding to the recreational activities that are open, the Akron Parks and Recreation Department made its summer camps available on Monday. It also opened ennis courts and started issuing field permits following the coronavirus shutdown.

The youth summer camps were opened at 11 of the city’s recreation departments, where the number of participants is limited to nine. Parents and staff members are expected to follow a list of guidelines and requirements to help keep them safe and well.

“They will be visiting different park sites. We are not allowed to be taking any field trips or take the kids on any type of transportation right now so that’s why we are going to do some fun things around the center. Maybe learn some old games, learn some new games and lots of craft projects as well,” said Brittany Schmoekel, Parks and Recreation Department manager.

As of Monday, while many of the city’s recreation league baseball teams already canceled their seasons, travel baseball teams and leagues in Akron that were planning to still play baseball are able to use the city’s fields

That is good news to the coaches Like Johnathan Little of the Rubber City Renegades, who spent 12 weeks apart. They recently started practicing and playing on fields outside of Akron.

“For us, it’s finally a genuine home game. We are actually scheduled to play in the Metroparks tomorrow evening so for our kids, our families, it will really be the first chance to actually step on a home field this year,” Little said.

When play is resumed on the fields, the teams will also be practicing social distancing and following other protocols to keep everyone safe.

“There are things like we keep hand sanitizer at all times so if the kids share anything, a bat or anything like that, they are cleaned before anybody else uses them. When we play games each team provides their own baseball,” Little said.

“We really try to keep the kids apart so rather than coming down and seeing 10 kids sitting in a dugout, you will probably see three or four in a dugout, maybe three or four behind and kind of up and down the third base lines,” he added.

The city opened the playgrounds in its parks on June 10, asking parents to take responsibility for their children’s well being.

“We just don’t have the city crews or the capability to go out there and sanitize every single playground the way that it should be,” Schmoekel said.

Pools and splash pads are scheduled to open on July 1.

A plan is in the works to open the city’s recreation centers to additional programming for the community, but that may not happen until at least this fall

Although there are requirements and restrictions involved in all of the openings, the city said it believes having the ability to get out and enjoy something is better than having nothing at all.