Akron Public Schools welcoming back some students for first time in nearly a year

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– After almost an entire year without students inside their classrooms, Akron Public Schools is preparing to welcome a small number of those who are struggling with all remote learning back into their buildings.

The district went fully remote on March 19, 2020.

In October, the board of education adopted a remote-plus plan, which would welcome a selected number of those students back to spend time with their teachers aside from their remote classes.

“Our teachers and students are selecting students based upon what they know from the online learning who need this intervention of support or help, social, emotional academic, whatever, maybe it could be all three, to come back in and it might be only for one hour a week,” said APS spokesman Mark Williamson.

The move was delayed through November and December because of the anticipated spikes in COVID-19 through the holidays.

The teachers who will participate in the effort will all be volunteers.

“They are all volunteering their time because they are all being paid to teach regardless and they are all teaching remotely as it is. So whatever free time they have, many of our teachers have decided they want to spend it this way, which is great,” Williamson said.

Williamson said the district realizes students are better off in classes, and protocols are in place to try and keep the students and staff safe when they eventually return.

While most of the Summit County school districts at the very least offer an in-person learning option, Akron, which is among the largest school districts in the area, has chosen to remain fully remote given the unique circumstances it faces with more than 40 school buildings.

“There has to be a comfort level, l think. For the families that don’t want their children back in school right now somehow, they have to achieve some sort of comfort level before they desire to send their kids back, and we are sensitive to that,” Williamson said.

The remote-plus plan may help open the door to the district offering an in-person option by mid-May.

“For some students, that’s important to come into the school, see a teacher, sit down and talk to their teacher. And all the safety protocols will be in place. Everything is going to be done and that’s not going to be difficult because the schools will not be congested with a lot of people,” WIlliamson said.

“Once the vaccines start to arrive and we know how many, we get then we start talking about bringing as many kids back as want to come back.”