Akron Public Schools to proceed with winter sports amid COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Public Schools Board of Education voted to allow contact and non-contact sports this winter.

Athletic Director Joe Vassalotti said the wrestling and basketball teams will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

After originally voting to delay fall sports, the board of education changed course to permit athletics and limited performances by the marching band. According to the district, there were few interruptions, and it adhered to public health guidance for players and coaches.

“We urge all of our athletes and families to follow this guidance carefully,” said superintendent David W. James, Ed.D, in a news release on Monday.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: