Akron Public Schools to discuss return plan during meeting

AKRON (WJW)– The Akron Public Schools board will hold a virtual meeting Monday evening and part of the agenda is the district’s plan for returning to in-person instruction.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave districts across the state access to COVID-19 vaccines with a stipulation that they agree to reopen schools by March 1.

Akron was planning on opening its buildings by March 22, but the governor made it clear that was not acceptable. The district is still navigating the logistics of scheduling and transportation while maintaining social distancing.