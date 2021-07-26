Akron Public Schools requiring masks indoors for students, employees this fall

**Related Video Above: ODH recommends masks in schools for unvaccinated students**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools has released its health guidelines for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Following the Ohio Department of Health’s recommendation Monday for school districts to implement masking in classrooms, APS has decided to require masks in indoor settings and buses for students and employees when class begins again the fall. Masks are allowed to be taken off when outside and areas where service is not being provided to students, the district said.

However, APS said they would be reevaluating their health guidelines each month.

Other guidelines include:

Small classroom sizes of up to 24 students required at elementary level

Relaxing its uniform policy

Implementing safe food service practices

Putting limits on number of visitors in buildings

Allowing athletics to continue, but requiring COVID testing

APS plans to listen to parent and teacher feedback throughout the year and all guidelines are subject to change. School starts back up for students the week of Aug. 30. Find the full class schedule right here.

Read the whole Akron Public Schools plan below: