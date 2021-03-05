Akron Public Schools releases list of guidelines for return to in-person learning

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools has released a list of guidelines for returning to the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Akron students prepare to head back to the classroom on Monday, the school district has taken steps to make the environment as safe as possible.

The school district is asking students, families and staff to abide by the following:

All students and staff, except those with medical exemptions, are required to wear a face mask. Extra masks will be available on school buses and in schools.

Schools will be limiting visitors, however, they will be permitted in small numbers when necessary.

Students will be assigned seats on school buses. They are encouraged to arrive at the bus stops five minutes before their scheduled pick-up times. Busses will be filled only to two-thirds capacity.

Students may be required to enter the school buildings through different doors.

Students will be given a designated place to eat their breakfast.

Lunchtimes may change as schools may need to stagger students across a longer timeframe to allow for social distancing. Since students won’t be wearing masks while eating, they need to stay six feet apart. Students will also wear their mask into the cafeteria, place it next to them while they eat, and then put it back on to leave the cafeteria.

Drinking fountains will only be available to refill water bottles.

Middle and high school will not have use of a locker.

Students must wear their masks in class, even if they are socially distant.

Schools can develop plans for safe places where students can take a break from wearing their masks.

Some elementary special classes, like art and music, may now be done in their regular classroom instead of transferring to another room. The idea is to keep one group of students together as much as possible and away from the rest of the school population.

During recess, students in the same class may play together. They cannot mix with other classes.

Schools will have a designated area for any student exhibiting symptoms of illness.

If it is determined that a student might have a COVID-19-related symptom, or if a student is not feeling well, the school call a parent or guardian to pick them up within an hour. The health clinic will continue to be staffed by Akron Children’s Hospital nurses.

For more information on Akron Public Schools’ reopening plan, click here.