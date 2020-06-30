Akron Public Schools release preliminary recommendations for restarting this fall

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Public Schools released their preliminary plans to reopen the district this fall during a special virtual Board of Education Meeting Monday night.

Teachers, parents and eight committees of administrators devised recommendations for educating students during the coronavirus pandemic. The recommendations are based on expected social distance requirements and mandated face coverings.

Recommendations presented during the meeting included sending students in preschool through second grade to class every day.

Students in grades three through eight would come to class two days a week and participate in online learning the other three days.

At the high school level, almost all learning would be conducted online except for group projects.

Students with significant disabilities, regardless of grade level, would be able to go into school every day of the week.

The district is also offering an option for any student to complete coursework completely online.

Officials say the plans could change depending on guidelines released by Governor Mike DeWine and the state of Ohio.

