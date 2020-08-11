Akron Public Schools board votes to delay online class start dates, sports and extracurricular activities

AKRON (WJW) — The Akron Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night to decide the best dates for students to return to learning this fall.

The board had already determined earlier this summer that all classroom learning would begin online due to coronavirus concerns, but had not decided if school would begin on time in August (as seen in the video above).

The new start dates are as follows:

Aug. 24 – First Day for Teachers

Sept. 9 – First Day for Grades 8-9, 12

Sept. 10 – First Day for Grades 2-4, 10

Sept. 11 – First Day for Grades 5-7, 11

Sept. 14 – First Day for Grades Pre-K, K-1

All school athletics and extracurricular activities are also set to be delayed by nine weeks, the board determined at the meeting. That means that until Oct. 1 no athletic events or practices can take place, a statement said.

