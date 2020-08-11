AKRON (WJW) — The Akron Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night to decide the best dates for students to return to learning this fall.
The board had already determined earlier this summer that all classroom learning would begin online due to coronavirus concerns, but had not decided if school would begin on time in August (as seen in the video above).
The new start dates are as follows:
- Aug. 24 – First Day for Teachers
- Sept. 9 – First Day for Grades 8-9, 12
- Sept. 10 – First Day for Grades 2-4, 10
- Sept. 11 – First Day for Grades 5-7, 11
- Sept. 14 – First Day for Grades Pre-K, K-1
All school athletics and extracurricular activities are also set to be delayed by nine weeks, the board determined at the meeting. That means that until Oct. 1 no athletic events or practices can take place, a statement said.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Back to school: Lawmakers debate safest options for students, teachers as schools prepare to reopen
- Akron Public Schools board votes to delay online class start dates, sports and extracurricular activities
- Health department reports 27 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Cleveland
- Indians: Mike Clevinger told to quarantine after violating team COVID-19 protocol
- Perseid meteor shower to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday