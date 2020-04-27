Akron Pride postponed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summer is going to looking very different in Northeast Ohio and around the country in 2020.

With bans on mass gatherings unlikely to be lifted, many are cancelling their summer events so people can plan ahead.

Akron Pride has canceled its August event.

The steering committee says it looks forward to seeing people in 2021.

The event usually has a march along with the festival.

This follows the City of Akron’s announcement last week that big events would be canceled at Lock 3 this summer.

No decision has been announced on Cleveland’s Pride festival.

New York City announced in the last few weeks it was cancelling its Pride parade as well as most major events this summer.