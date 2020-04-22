Akron postpones spring and summer events to 2021

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the City’s Office of Integrated Development announced Wednesday that most spring and summer events have been postponed until 2021.

That includes all Lock 3 concerts and festivals.

Small events will be considered on a case-by-case basis as the situation allows.

“Ohio Governor DeWine and Health Director Dr. Acton have publicly indicated that large gatherings will be the last wave of activity to be opened back up,” Deputy Mayor for Integrated Development James Hardy said in a press release.

“As we look to an uncertain future with respect to this virus, the City must make decisions now. As we considered HOW to hold events and support the community this summer, the conclusion to postpone festivals and Lock 3 programming was a very difficult decision, one we certainly did not welcome,” Mayor Dan Horrigan added.

The following events are POSTPONED and will not be held in 2020:

All City-sponsored events with an expected attendance of 250 or more, scheduled before September 7, 2020.

Friday Night Rock the Lock Series

Lock 3 Saturday Night Concerts

Lock 3 Festivals, including: Kids Festival (would have been held June 20) Rib, White and Blue (would have been held July 1-4) Italian Festival (would have been held July 9-11) African American Festival (would have been held July 18-19) Taste of Ireland (would have been held August 8) Pizza Festival (would have been held September 4-6)

The annual Akron Arts Expo (would have been held July 23-26).

Sunday Akron Symphony Orchestra concerts

The City is examining ways to safely host:

Late Night Basketball

Lock 4 Blues and Jazz

Lock 4 Gospel

Lock 3 Beer Tastings

Lock 3 Movies

Cascade Food Trucks

Summer Concert Series in the Park

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

Currently, the City of Akron community centers are scheduled to reopen June 1.

The Recreation Division is planning to move forward with summer camps at the community centers and open the outdoor pools and splash pads at Joy Park and Patterson Park on June 8.

The City is working with Akron Public Schools and the Ohio Department of Education to safely move forward with the Summer Food Service Program for students and families.

Changes will be updated here.