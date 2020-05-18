Akron plans to reopen pools, allow youth camps and leagues as early as June 15

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Akron Recreation and Parks department is making plans to allow the return of some outdoor activities this summer, following COVID-19 pandemic closures earlier this year.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced today that, with new safety protocols in place, city pools would reopen, and summer camps and youth leagues would also resume.

“I am looking forward to being able to reopen some of our recreation resources to our residents in a limited and modified way,” Horrigan said in a statement. “We want our community to be able to engage with each other and participate in their favorite activities again; but it is vitally important that we do so in a way that is safe for everyone involved. We will continue to count on our residents to follow best practices from our local and state health officials as we begin to offer more programming.”

These are the current dates slated for reopening:

June 15 – Summer camps

June 15 – Youth sports

July 1 – Pools and splash pads (this includes the brand new Patterson Splash Pad)

Parks will also remain open for jogging and walking, but playgrounds and basketball courts are staying closed. Community centers are also to remain closed, but food giveaways in centers’ parking lots will continue.

