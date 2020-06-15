Akron plans for neighborhood-based Fourth of July fireworks displays

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Due to coronavirus concerns, cities all over Northeast Ohio have canceled or postponed their annual Fourth of July fireworks displays. But Akron has taken a different approach.

The city announced plans to offer smaller neighborhood Fourth of July displays, rather than one large one.

Fireworks are set to go off at the Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and the downtown State Street parking deck.

“With so many summer activities on hold or canceled this year, it was important that we were able to maintain one of our Fourth of July traditions,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement. “These are trying times in our country, our state, and our city, and it’s important that we take a moment to celebrate and recommit to our highest national ideals.”

Everyone is strongly encouraged to watch the shows from their own homes and maintain proper social distancing while outside.

The displays, which are being coordinated together, will light up the night sky at 9:45 p.m. A few test shots are getting fired off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to help fireworks lovers see where they need to be for the best views.

Viewers who want some patriotic songs to accompany the fireworks can tune into 97.5 FM during the show.