Akron Municipal Court postponing majority of court cases for March due to coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Municipal Court is making some changes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release, the following will be continued for the remainder of March. Individual parties will be notified.

Jury trials (civil and criminal)

Traffic matters (trials and walk-in hours)

Criminal proceedings

Civil cases (to be conducted by phone or continued)

Eviction hearings

Specialty court dockets (with the exception of recovery court and RISE)

All other cases

Inmates will not be transported to the courthouse for the rest of the month. All matters will instead be conducted via video in the arraignment courtroom.

“We will limit the number of people permitted to enter the courthouse in order to keep everyone in our community safe. Children and those in higher risk groups should not enter the building,” court officials said.

Those who received a felony summons should report to court as usual. New civil filings should be sent to the Clerk of Court via mail.

Probationers should call their probation officers before reporting in-person. The court will not schedule new weddings to take place for the rest of March.

Anyone with additional questions should call:

Small claims/Eviction cases – 330-375-2285

Civil cases – 330-375-2592

Criminal cases – 330-375-2592

Judges courtrooms – 330-375-2120