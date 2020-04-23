Akron METRO RTA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

AKRON (WJW) — An Akron METRO RTA bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

The person tested positive on April 23; the driver was last at work on April 22.

METRO RTA said the operator drove the following routes during the following times:

Monday through Friday (IB = inbound to the Transit Center; OB = outbound from the Transit Center):

Rt. #1: IB 10:30 a.m.; OB 1 p.m.; IB 2 p.m.; OB 4:25 p.m.; IB 5:32 p.m.

Rt. #2: OB 11:20 a.m.; IB 12:21 p.m.; OB 2:50 p.m.; IB 3:49 p.m.

METRO RTA said anyone who rode on those routes should monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact their doctor if symptoms develop, and self-quarantine for two weeks to avoid possible exposure to others.

The bus operator is currently in quarantine. Employees have been notified and the buses driven by the operator have been scrubbed and sanitized.



