Akron mayor proposes legislation requiring face masks while in public spaces

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Mayor Daniel Horrigan of Akron has introduced legislation requiring residents to wear face coverings while in public until further notice.

Summit County was just added to the mask mandate under Governor Dewine’s order. However, the mayor says the city still needs to have rules of its own.

“While this countywide order is immediately in effect throughout the entirety of Summit County, passing a local ordinance will allow Akron to pursue civil penalties (instead of the criminal penalties available under the state order) and to maintain the mandatory face covering order as long as necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19,” he explained in a press release.

The proposal will be reviewed by city council on July 13, and if passed, will go into effect immediately. Mayor Horrigan says the legislation will help save lives.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement. It is a way of showing common courtesy and kindness to your fellow citizens. I wear my mask to protect your family and you wear yours to protect mine, and that is how community works,” he said.

Situations when face coverings will be required under the local order:

While inside public areas of a place of business or City of Akron facility, and when entering, exiting, or waiting in line to enter those areas of a place of business or City of Akron facility

In any outdoor space where physical distancing of at least six feet is not maintained from others who are not members of the same household

In any public transportation such as a bus, taxi or ride sharing service

In common areas of a multi-unit housing building, including, but not limited to, hallways, stairways, elevators, and lobbies

Places of business shall require face coverings for paying customers and for employees that interact with the public

Exceptions when face coverings are not required under the local order:

Those who cannot wear face coverings due to a medical, mental health, developmental condition

Children under the age of ten

Those who are unable to remove the face mask without assistance and anyone who should not wear face coverings under CDC guidance

While eating or drinking, and bar and restaurant patrons while sitting at their own table or place at the bar

When inside a personal or commercial vehicle that is not public transportation

When actually exercising at a gym with six feet of physical distance

Exercising or walking outdoors with six feet of physical distance or with members of the same household

Inside a workspace not intended for use by the general public

Inside religious institutions, and individuals whose religious beliefs, as defined under state law, would be substantially burdened by wearing a face covering

Individuals while in a school or school district facilities, in which case that school’s regulations and Ohio Department of Education guidelines should be followed

Where facial coverings are prohibited by law or regulation or would violate established employment practices or industry standards

While working as a public safety employee or emergency responder when it would interfere with their job, and those complying with directions from public safety employees and emergency responders

Any other exception applicable under an order from the Ohio Department of Health related to face coverings.

Summit County Public Health would be responsible for enforcing the order. Akron police would not be involved under the city proposal. Businesses who fail to take part could be fined $250 and individuals $50.

“Masks, along with social distancing and frequent hand washing have been shown to be very effective strategies,” said Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. “I fully support Mayor Horrigan and members of City Council passing a mask ordinance so we can better control this viral outbreak.”

