Akron high schoolers to receive coronavirus vaccines at school

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Children’s Hospital is beginning COVID-19 vaccinations for high schoolers Wednesday.

Students who are over 16 and who have parental consent are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

“With Pfizer being a two-dose vaccine with the doses spaced three weeks apart, the goal is to get all of these eligible and interested students fully vaccinated by the end of their school year,” said Dr. Michael Bigham, Chief Quality Officer for Akron Children’s Hospital.

Akron Children’s Hospital vaccinated close to 14,000 teachers and school staff earlier this year.

Akron Children’s nurses will be administering the vaccines at schools.

Wednesday, they will begin at Woodridge High School.

“We recognize teens 16 and older now have the opportunity to get their vaccines in numerous places now and that’s wonderful. This is just one more convenient option and especially great for those families with access and transportation issues,” said Michele Wilmoth, director of School Health Services for Akron Children’s Hospital.