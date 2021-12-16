Akron General Hospital prepares for full morgue with refrigerated trailer

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital says it’s had a refrigerated trailer on site since early this morning for when its morgue becomes full.

The hospital said it’s seeing many unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 and patients without COVID who are coming in sicker than normal because of delayed care during the pandemic.

Summit County has experienced the fifth-most COVID cases in the state. It is third is hospitalizations and fifth in deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The increase in cases is consistent with what’s being reported at Cleveland-area hospitals. Cleveland Clinic Pulmonary and Critical Care physician Dr. Joseph Khabbaza said they’re seeing some of the highest volumes of patients across the clinic’s Ohio health systems since the start of the pandemic.

“For the first time throughout this, we’re consistently having ICU patients waiting in the emergency departments at most of our hospitals waiting for an ICU bed to open up,” Khabbaza said.

On Wednesday, MetroHealth said it’s experiencing an all-time high in COVID hospitalizations and positivity rates since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.