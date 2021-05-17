Akron City Council votes to lift mask mandate

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron City Council voted on Monday to lift its mandate requiring masks in public places. The ordinance’s repeal takes effect immediately.

The move is in accordance with new COVID-19 recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. The Ohio Department of Health updated its health orders to reflect the changes on Monday.

“We implore all Akron residents to continue to respect the rules that our local businesses establish and to make responsible decisions based on their own vaccination status,” said Ellen Lander Nischt, city of Akron press secretary and senior strategic counsel, in a news release on Monday.

“Widespread vaccination has reduced the risk of uncontrolled community spread and will provide protection to those individuals who have accessed the vaccine. However, it is highly recommended that those who have not been vaccinated still continue to wear a face covering and practice social distancing since they are at a much higher risk for contracting and transmitting COVID-19.”

The city of Akron said this should not discourage businesses from establishing their own rules to maintain the health and safety of their workers.

Akron City Council passed its original mandate on masks in July.