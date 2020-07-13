Live video: Akron City Council considers mask mandate

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron City Council will consider a proposed ordinance during its meeting on Monday that would require people to wear masks in public places.

Mayor Dan Horrigan submitted the legislation last week with support from multiple people on council in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

If passed, face coverings will be mandatory:

When entering, exiting or waiting in line to enter a place of business that is open to the public, and while inside a place of business

When entering, exiting or waiting in line to enter a city of Akron-operated building or facility that is open to the public, and while inside a place of business

In any public transportation, such as a bus, taxi or ridesharing vehicle

In any outdoor space when 6 feet of distance cannot be maintain from others who are not members of the same household

Exceptions include any individual who cannot wear a face covering because of a medical condition, mental health condition or developmental disability; children under the age of 10; restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking, whether seated indoors or outdoors. Masks are required while moving about the facility; walking or exercising outdoors if 6 feet of separate is maintained; and while actively engaged in exercising at a gym as long as 6 feet of distance is maintained.

Summit County is one of more than a dozen Ohio counties in Level 3 of the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, which determines an area’s risk for COVID-19. Once in Level 3, it triggers Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s mask mandate in public.