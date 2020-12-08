Akron Children’s Hospital will start accepting adult patients to reduce the strain on other hospitals caused by COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Children’s Hospital is prepared to start taking adult patients to help relieve some of the capacity issues at other Northeast Ohio hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Akron Children’s will take both COVID and non-COVID patients who are 35 and younger.

According to Akron Children’s, hospitals are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID cases.

They say projections show hospitals will need 50% more capacity in the next two weeks.

The Ohio Department of Health reports 5,121 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in the state’s hospitals.

More than 22% of those patients are in intensive care.

