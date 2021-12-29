Akron Children’s Hospital reports record number of children hospitalized with COVID

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Public Health announced a new record Wednesday for the

number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on a single day during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a huge increase in the number of cases that have come. Tuesday, we were at 1,343 cases. That is the most we have ever had in Summit County in one day,” said health commissioner

Donna Skoda.

According to Skoda, the numbers are most likely higher than that.

“That is what we know about. There are people doing at-home tests that aren’t reporting it,” said Skoda.

Akron Children’s Hospital also reported a record high number of children hospitalized with COVID Wednesday.

“Right now, we have 22 COVID patients directly. Two more that have evidence of COVID in MIS-C,” said Dr. Robert McGregor, chief medical officer at Akron Children’s.

McGregor said several kids have ended up in the intensive care unit.

“We are seeing that the kids are not the older adolescents that we saw with the delta variant. There are kids under 10 that are requiring hospitalizations,” said McGregor.

McGregor said with the highly contagious omicron variant teamed up with the busy holiday season, more children will get infected than ever before.

Akron Children’s Hospital is bracing for it to get even worse.

“We really have a perfect storm going on that will make it tight for the next couple weeks,” said McGregor.

The benchmarks reached in Summit County came the same day that Ohio broke it’s record for the highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began.