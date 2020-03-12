Akron Children’s Hospital limiting visitation as coronavirus spreads

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Children’s Hospital has imposed visitation restrictions as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in the community.

Doctors say that children with chronic health problems are at most risk and that the hospital is taking the following precautions to protect its patients, employees and the community as a whole.

Effectively immediately, the hospital is allowing only two visitors per day per patient.

No siblings or children under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit. They also encourage parents not to bring siblings to primary care and outpatient appointments.

The hospital is limiting entry points at both campuses and will be screening visitors for illness, travel history and COVID-19 exposure.

The hospital has narrowed its volunteer force to those younger than 60, since people 60 and older are one of the highest risk groups for serious illness with the coronavirus.

The Doggie Brigade is also being temporarily suspended.

In recent days, Akron Children’s Hospital has also canceled and postponed a number of events and activities to limit large groups and promote “social distancing.”

“As we see more community spread, we will be focusing our attention on children with fever and coughs. It is also important to remember that although children, in general, fare well with COVID-19, they can put grandparents and other elderly adults at increased risk for exposure to the virus,” said Dr. McGregor, chief medical officer for Akron Children’s.

Lastly, the hospital reminds people not to visit their loved ones if they are sick.