Akron Children’s Hospital changing coronavirus visitation restrictions

**Watch the video above for our previous report on the struggles that come with having a child in the NICU during the pandemic**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Children’s Hospital is making changes to their visitor restriction policies. This comes after hospitals across Ohio limited visitation in effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Under the new restrictions, patients can now have up to two adult caregivers as visitors during their hospital stay. Both visitors can be at the bedside at the same time.

The hospital is requiring all visitors to wear masks except for children under 2 or those with sensory issues.

Akron Children’s will provide masks for those who need them.

People are reminded not to visit the hospital if they are sick or observing cold or flu-like symptoms.

Children under age 18 will not be permitted to visit. This includes siblings.

Click here for more information regarding the hospital’s coronavirus restrictions and guidelines.