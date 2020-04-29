Airport CBP officers make masks for Cleveland healthcare workers and patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — After University Hospitals asked for the community’s help in creating 100,000 cloth masks for healthcare providers and their patients, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport decided to volunteer.

Each kit provided by UH was only enough to create 10 masks, so local CBP officers chose to buy more supplies to make even more protective gear to help in the fight against COVID-19.

“When our officers heard about this project, they all wanted to participate,” Supervisory CBP Officer Edward Perstin said in a press release. “Within two days they managed to make 43 masks, and plan on completing at least 100 more.”

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

While the goal of making 100,000 cloth masks has already been reached, UH is still accepting donations for those who’d like to help.

Masks are not currently required for all Ohioans going out in public, but, as seen in the video above, Gov. Mike DeWine does highly recommend the coverings for all, and has clarified that all employees must wear them.