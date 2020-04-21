Airlines make changes due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Several airlines are making changes to help make air travel safer during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jake Filene, a senior vice president at Frontier Airlines, says they are now cleaning the planes with a fogging disinfectant.

“It’s a cleaning solution that kills coronavirus and a variety of viruses as well as bacteria on contact,” Filene told Fox 8. “It continues to kill bacteria and viruses for up to 10 days. “

Other airlines, such as Delta, Southwest, United and Jet Blue, are also using enhanced cleaning techniques inside their plane cabins to help keep crews and passengers safe during the pandemic.

“We want all our customers to know that we are ready for them when they are ready to travel. “ Filene said.

Several airlines are also reducing the number of passengers on flights to help provide social distancing.

Debbie Hostetler, of Geauga County, said she flew home from Florida Friday on Frontier with her husband and two elderly relatives. She said the changes the airline made helped relieve the stress of flying.

“Our neighbors gave us masks, gloves all the garb,” Hostetler said “It was beyond satisfying when we got the plane, it was so clean it was like it was brand new. I felt so safe as far as the coronavirus, they did a great job. “

Many airlines are asking passengers to take their temperatures before they board, and certify that neither they nor anyone in their home had COVID-19 related symptoms 14 days prior to the flight.

Passengers are also encouraged to wash or sanitize their hands before they board the aircraft, and to wear a mask or face covering during the flight.

