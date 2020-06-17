Airlines banning in-flight alcohol sales in response to coronavirus outbreak

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Some airlines are banning alcohol sales on flights in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to CNN Travel, Delta Airlines and American Airlines are suspending all or part of their in-flight alcoholic drinks service in effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Delta will no longer serve alcohol on domestic flights or within the Americas. However, beer, wine and spirits will be available on all other international flights.

American is limiting food and drink service in the main cabin based on flight length and destination. Alcohol will only be available on long-haul international flights and in First Class.

Southwest has also said that their alcohol service is suspended due to their current social distancing procedures.

They have told social media users that they can bring outside, sealed alcohol onboard, however, it cannot be opened or consumed on the plane.

Hey Bradley – While you may bring outside, sealed alcohol onboard, it cannot be opened or consumed on the plane. -Kayla — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 13, 2020

The aforementioned airlines are joined by European air carriers Easyjet and KLM and Asia’s Virgin Australia in the decision to limit alcohol sales.

The airlines reportedly cited minimizing interaction between crew and passengers as the reason for the revisions to their food and rink services.

Many airlines are also limiting in-flight drink options to water only.

Meanwhile, almost all air carriers are requiring the mandatory wearing of face masks. Masks can only be taken off when travelers are eating or drinking.

Limiting beverage options to water is reportedly a way to ensure passengers don’t linger over their drinks for longer than necessary.

