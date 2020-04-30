Air Force Reserve to salute healthcare workers with military flyover in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — The 910th Airlift Wing announced Thursday it is launching “Hercs Over America” on Monday, May 4, as a way for its Air Force Reserve family to salute all of the healthcare workers who have been working so hard for weeks now to battle COVID-19.

The salute flyover will consist of two of the 910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft, according to a press release, and will happen over the following medical facilities Monday morning:

The Cleveland VA Hospital; University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center – Beachwood; University Hospital Cleveland Main Campus; Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital; Cleveland Clinic Main Campus; Metro Health – Cleveland and Fairview Hospital – Cleveland.

The C-130s will then head to Akron Children’s Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio and then on to Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

The 910th aircraft will conclude ‘Hercs Over America’ in the skies above St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, Ohio; St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio and St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio.

“The 910th’s Reserve Citizen Airmen are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts. We are all in this together. These selfless Americans on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 remind us we can rise to meet any challenge with unrivaled spirit and commitment,” the press release stated.

The 910th Airlift Wing said area residents should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes. FOX 8 will bring you coverage on Monday, as well.

