Air Force planes to fly over area hospitals as a show of gratitude to front line workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Make sure to keep your eyes to the sky on Monday as some of the pilots from the Air Force Reserve make their way to Cleveland.

According to a press release, the 910th Airlift Wing, based out of Youngstown, launched “Hercs Over America” which features two C-130H Hercules aircraft.

They’re taking flight to show gratitude to health care workers, essential employees and other first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Read more stories on the coronavirus impact here in Ohio.*

“The 910th’s Reserve Citizen Airmen are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel in the COVID-19 response efforts. We are all in this together. These selfless Americans on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 remind us we can rise to meet any challenge with unrivaled spirit and commitment,” officials said in a press release.

Here are some of the medical facilities they’ll be visiting throughout the morning:

The Cleveland VA Hospital

University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center – Beachwood

University Hospital Cleveland Main Campus

Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Main Campus

Metro Health – Cleveland

Fairview Hospital – Cleveland.

The aircrafts will also make trips to hospitals in Akron, Canton, Warren, Youngstown and Boardman.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing during the event and refrain from going to the hospitals or gather in large groups to watch.

