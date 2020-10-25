Agents from Ohio Investigative Unit cite Akron bar for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine discuss the importance of masks in the video above.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited multiple bars overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

According to a press release, Ray’s Pub in Akron was one of the establishments.

The owners were given a citation for after hours consumption. Agents report that around 10:20 p.m., they observed patrons being served alcoholic beverages, which patrons purchased before 10 p.m.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

