Advocates concerned about increase in DV and child abuse cases during stay-at-home orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Ohioans are remaining at home to stay well as coronavirus cases rise, but for some, home is the one place that can do the most harm.

"We’re very concerned. We know that this is a dangerous time for people to be home," said Melissa Graves, CEO of the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland.

She says calls for help have remained steady during this health crisis. April marks national child abuse prevention month.

"What we are seeing in those calls is that there’s a greater degree of fear and anxiety. People are really scared right now, there is escalating abuse and violence happening in the home."

On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine addressed the concern during his daily coronavirus briefing.

"When children stay home, they're not seen by someone outside the family," said Gov. DeWine. "When you have children who are not being seen, we certainty worry about that."

The governor explained how he did not have statewide data on domestic violence but says child abuse reports in several locations was down, likely because there's not a third party like a teacher to see and report the abuse.

A spokesperson for Summit County Children Services says they currently have more than 800 children in agency custody. In general, they have seen a decrease in the number of calls to their hotline, most likely because children are not being seen at school.

A Stark County Children Services spokesperson says there has not seen a significant increase in physical abuse allegations during the month of March.

Health precautions because of the coronavirus have forced many children to isolate at home with their abuser away from other relatives, teachers, friends and help.

"We’re seeing more violent types of situations and that leaves us real concerned about the safety of the kids," said Tamara Chapman-Wagner.

Chapman-Wagner is the Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services Deputy Director. She says officials there continue to work during this virus crisis to protect the most vulnerable.

"About 60 percent of our calls in March were about physical abuse," said Chapman-Wagner. "That’s up about 3-4 percent overall and our domestic violence calls are up to about 19 percent of our calls and that’s up about 3-4 percent as well."

The virus has added stress, while dwindling income, food and is causing increased tension at home without the support of community safety nets like churches, work and school.

"School is a safe place for a lot of children and they have the support of their teachers school staff," said Graves. "School staff might be reporting anything that they notice anything that they see wrong with the child and that’s not happening."

Graves says their advocates and therapists are seeing a surge in requests for support. All of this is coming at a time when their government funding is expected to be cut by up to 27 percent, according to Graves. She says they are in need of more domestic violence and child advocacy services not less.

"We all need to be checking in right now and taking care of each other it’s an important time to reach out and let people know that they’re not alone," said Graves.

Here are some helpful resources: