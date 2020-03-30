Advocates concerned about growing shortage of medication for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — The Lupus Foundation of America is working to make sure that medication needed for those with lupus remains available amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent reports show that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are now being studied to treat patients with COVID-19. The organization said that’s creating a shortage for those who depend on the medications for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

“In many cases, patients are forced to ration their medication or go without it altogether, placing them at risk for worsening disease,” the organization said on its website.

The Lupus Foundation of America had since partnered with the Arthritis Foundation to urge state pharmacy boards and other important stakeholders involved with the drug supply chain to ensure the availability of those drugs.

Click here to get in touch with the Ohio chapter for additional updates.