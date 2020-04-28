Advisory boards to set guidelines for Ohio barbershops, salons and restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is establishing two advisory groups to determine best practices for the reopening of barbershops and salons, and dine-in restaurants following the coronavirus shutdown.

The governor’s office said groups will develop recommendations for these businesses that balance the need to protect employees and customers.

Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder, Senate President Larry Obhof, House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes and Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko and business associations are working to find members to serve on the advisory boards, specifically small business owners.

On Monday, DeWine outlined his plan to reopen Ohio. On May 4, manufacturers, distributors, construction and general office environments can open while following specific guidelines. Retail, consumer and services can resume operations on May 12.

No timeline has been released for reopening barbershops, salons or spas, as well as restaurants to dine-in customers.

