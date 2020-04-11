Act of kindness: The Tavern of Stow delivers 500 free meals to those in need

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — The Tavern Of Stow has been temporarily shut down since the state ordered restaurants to close indoor dining services due to the Coranovirus crisis.

And while the closed sign remained on the front door of the restaurant Saturday afternoon, the owners, Kerry and Dan Russo, and several of their employees stood outside in the parking lot handing out hundreds of free dinners.

“We have a great partnership with the city, our mayor has been amazing with businesses and pushing support for all businesses here so it’s our time to give back,” Dan Russo said.

Russo said his employees volunteered to help make the 500 meals and even come to work Saturday to get the food boxed up and delivered.

“We wanted to do this to help,” said employee Mark Baxter.

Russo teamed up with local organizations to get the names of families that may need some help with food. He says he knows many are struggling due to not being able to work because of the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, the Tavern Of Stow worked with local foundations and Stow public schools to provide 1,340 meals to students.

The restaurant is closed to the public temporarily but remains catering to local essential businesses.

He, his wife, and all of the employees say they want to do whatever they could to help uplift the community.

“It’s a difficult time right now for so many,” Russo said. “So I want to try and help. There are so many kids and families out there now hurting or are hungry. Just a little food can give some happiness and that’s why we are doing it.”









