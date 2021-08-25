AAA says keep masks off your car mirrors

*In the video, above, Ohio health officials discuss masks in schools*

CLEVELAND (WJW)– AAA is reminding drivers that items hanging from their rear-view mirrors are a safety hazard. That includes face masks.

Many people have been keeping their masks on their mirrors so they’re easily accessible before going into stores and other businesses. But AAA said that blocks a driver’s field of vision.

“It is essential to have a completely clear field of vision while driving,” said Lori Cook, safety advisor for AAA East Central in a news release on Wednesday. “Motorists should keep their masks in their glove boxes, middle consoles, or back seats to avoid this preventable hazard.”

Under Ohio law, drivers must have a clear and unobstructed view of the front and sides of their vehicles.

According to AAA, a driver encounters as many as 200 different situations per mile, so a blocked view could mean missing things like signs, pedestrians, motorcycles and other vehicles.