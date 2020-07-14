A third of Ohio’s coronavirus cases have come in just the last month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – COVID-19 infections in Ohio have been steadily rising.

Now, we’re getting a clearer picture of how quickly that is happening.

There are 66,853 cases as of Monday’s afternoon report from the Ohio Department of Health.

Just under a month ago on June 15, there were 44,468 cases, an increase of more than 22,200.

Of course, the State of Ohio has significantly expanded testing.

But the number ODH is watching is the percent positive of those tested.

The highest percent positive came in April, at more than 12% but during that time only people who were in high risk groups and had been exposed were able to be tested.

Now, anyone can get a test with a doctor’s note and some of the state’s pop-up sites don’t require even that.

So when you break down the data that way, the percent positive of people tested has been slowly increasing during the same timeline starting June 15.

Percent positive tests were 4.7% out of just over 8700 tests on that particular day.

In the most recent testing data available on the ODH website, the percent positive is 6.5% for more than 18,200 tests.

The first confirmed cases in Ohio were Monday, March 9.

Daily case increases over the last week: