‘A positive message’: Some Northeast Ohioans look forward to ‘Wine with DeWine’ hour

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s daily news conference is quickly becoming the new norm around the state as we all anxiously await new information on the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the small town of Wadsworth.

“Everyone’s lives have been turned so upside down. Nothing is stable. This is stable. We know it is going to happen every day at two,” said small business owner Amy Jenkins.

In fact, the two o’clock Governor DeWine news conference has become so routine, it’s actually gaining a lot of attention in northeast Ohio; it’s become the ‘Wine with DeWine’ hour.

“I just wanted something that would be a positive message and something inspirational. I that is something we need right now,” Jenkins said.

The Wadsworth resident is behind the phrase design that is now going viral across the state. ‘Wine with DeWine, it’s two o’clock somewhere’, the phrase reads. The designs have been made into T-shirts, coffee mugs, coasters, and much more.

“Just talking with family and friends and seeing people talk about wine with DeWine on Facebook and I never thought it would spread like this and it’s really awesome and I really appreciate all the support,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins is a small business owner and she’s been impacted like so many because of the stay-at-home orders. She is fortunate that her website can bring some cheer in these tough times.

“It is light-hearted and I do think we need some humor during these times as well,” she said.

It is unclear if the Governor or Dr. Amy Acton is aware of the Wine with DeWine hour phrase but Jenkins would love to show her appreciation to both.

“I don’t know if they have seen any of the T-shirts or anything like that; I would love to send some to them,” she said.

Jenkins is also sewing and donating masks to hospitals and nursing homes. She’s donated a little over 100 already and is working on donating 200 more. The great things about these masks, they are made of cotton and can be washed over and over again.