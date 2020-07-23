A look at current Northeast Ohio school reopening plans by county

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Going back to school this fall is going to look different for Ohio children across Northeast Ohio, as each school district is making its own decisions to keep learning safely in the time of coronavirus.

Some local public schools plan to head back directly to the classroom. Others are considering a digital-first approach and still others are working to implement a combination of the two.

Gov. Mike DeWine (as seen in the video above), made an announcement on July 2 that students should be headed back to the classroom this fall, albeit with a bevy of health and safety restrictions in place. But he left the ultimate learning-method decisions to the local school districts.

“We have an obligation, all of us, to educate our children and keep them safe. We recognize parents are the first and best teachers,” DeWine said at the time.

Below is a list of some public school district plans that have been announced as they are right now by county. All plans of course are tentative and subject to change. FOX 8 will update this list as more is learned.

Ashtabula County

Ashtabula Area City School District:

Conneaut Area City Schools: Families will have two options when returning to school. This is subject to change and is still awaiting approval by the Board of Education August 19. Option 1: Attend school in person: Students and staff should conduct daily health checks prior to leaving home. Social Distancing, board policies and safety protocols in place and face coverings will be worn in grades 3-12. Option 2: SOAR –Spartans Online Academy Remote – online learning from home. Read more on the plans here.

Geneva Schools City School District: The school district plans to bring its official reopening plans on Aug. 10.

Jefferson Area Local School District: The school district has released its learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which can be found right here, and includes two options: full-time in-person learning and full-time online learning.

Pymatuning Valley Local School District: The school board unveiled its Reset and Restart Plan for the 2020-2021 school year, which will include in-person learning and also online learning options.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village City School District:

Beachwood City School District: The school district's plan involves an in-person learning option and also full-time online option. School will most likely start Aug. 24. Their whole plan can be read here.

Berea City School District: Flexibility is the name of the game with this district's back to school plan. Students can choose between online schooling and in-person classes. Classes start Sept. 8 (Sept. 9 for Kindergarten) and are fluid.

Bedford City School District: The school board plans to have a finalized draft of their safety plan released the first week of August. The first day of school could move to Sept. 8.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District: The school year now begins Aug. 24, but plans have not been officially finalized.

Brooklyn City School District: A finalized plan is not in place yet, but district leaders are asking parents to take a survey to help in the final decision.

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools: After sending out a teacher/parent survey, the district will make a decision July 22 on whether to offer a full return to school, remote learning or a hybrid. The decision will be sent out to parents soon there after.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District: The district is currently offering four learning models that parents can vote on in an online survey open until July 24. The first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District: While the district plans to finalize plans come July 24, they have released some basic guidelines, including that class sizes can't be larger than 25 and there will be lunchroom changes. The school is reportedly looking at hybrid learning options for its students.

Constellation Schools: School will now start on Sept. 8. Students and parents can choose between a hybrid in-school/online learning option or a fully online option. All choices must be made at the beginning of the year.

Cuyahoga Heights Local School District: While the finalized plan is not completed, the district plans to offer online, in-person and hybrid learning options this fall.

Euclid City School District: Preschoolers through 8th graders are going to be divided into two groups, switching between attending school two days and learning online the rest of the week. High schoolers will learn entirely online. This option is also available for students in the lower grades if requested. Read the full plan here.

Fairview Park City School District: Finalized plans will be announced Aug. 1, but students will have the option for online learning this fall.

Garfield Heights City School District: The district has established a virtual online learning academy for those not wishing to return to the classroom full-time. School begins Sept. 9.

Independence Local School District: The district is offering an all-virtual model and in-person model. Find out more here.

Lakewood City School District: The district is offering three learning models to students and parents depending on which Ohio Risk Level Cuyahoga County is set (it's currently at a Level 3). Only when it's at a Level 1 will students be allowed to return to the classroom full-time. A fully online option for the whole year is also available. Read the guidelines here.

Maple Heights City School District: A full plan should be announced by July 24.

Mayfield City School District: Students will be back in the classroom five days a week, but also have the option to take online-only classes. A phased transition back to school starts on Aug. 17.

North Olmsted City School District: While a finalized plan will be approved July 22 evening, the school district has already drafted a plan that relies on the coronavirus Risk Level Guidelines put forth by the state to determine if classes will be online only, in-person, or a combination of the two.

North Royalton City Schools: Depending on the county's coronavirus risk level at the time, the district is offering distinct learning options, including fully in-person, online-only, or a combination of the two. All students but preschoolers are required to wear masks while at school. Find the guidelines here.

Olmsted Falls City School District: School is now starting on Sept. 8. This school district is also following a learning approach that will be attached to whatever coronavirus risk level the county is at currently. That includes options for in-person, online-only and a hybrid depending. A full online option is also available.

Orange City School District: The district is breaking up instruction into two cohorts, with one group attending school in the morning and the other in the afternoon. Some studies will also occur online for those students. A full online option is also available.

Parma City School District: The district is offering options for in-person, online-only, and a hybrid learning depending on the county's coronavirus risk level at the time. A virtual learning academy is also being offered to any student. Find the whole reopening plan here.

Richmond Heights Local School District: Grades Kindergarten through 3rd will receive all day learning with smaller classrooms, grades 4th through 8th will learn online and in person and high school students will learn remotely. Find out more about the plan here.

Rocky River City School District: Schools will reopen Aug. 31. Full online learning is available, and the school is currently finalizing all plans for a hybrid learning option. Find out more right here.

Shaker Heights City School District: The district's plan includes full-time in-person learning for Kindergarten through 4th grade. All upper grades will participate in a hybrid in-person/online education for the semester. A virtual academy is also being set up.

Solon City School District: School starts on Aug. 26 with students getting the choice between on all-in virtual option or all-in face-to-face option.

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District: The district's restart plan includes a school-based learning option and also a virtual learning option. Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 20.

Strongsville City Schools: The district is committed to offering a full-time in-person experience as well as online learning option this fall.

Warrensville Heights City School District: Plans have yet to be officially finalized, but the district is wrestling with a hybrid option and a fully online option.

: Plans have yet to be officially finalized, but the district is wrestling with a hybrid option and a fully online option. Westlake City School District: The district is offering an online-only option for the fall, but is also administering a hybrid plan that involves online and in-person classes for when the county’s risk level is at a 2 or 3. School resumes Aug. 21.

Geauga County

Berkshire Local Schools: According to the school's website, the district plans to start school on Sept. 8.

Cardinal Local School District: While the school district has not yet finalized all of its plans for reopening, they are offering at-home learning, which students need to enroll in by July 27.

Chardon Local Schools: The school district released a its reopening plan, and is talking about the finalized plan on June 22. The plan includes full-time in person learning and 100 percent virtual options.

Kenston Local Schools: The district's Responsible Restart – Back-to-School Plan states that students are headed back to school full time, five days a week starting Aug. 17.

Newbury Local Schools: The school district's plans are not yet clear.

West Geauga Local Schools: Schools are scheduled Aug. 18, with full-time in-person and online only options for students.

Lake County

Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District: The district's plan includes flexible options depending on what COVID-19 Risk Level the county is in at the time. Level 3 and 4 for example will mean online-only learning for all students. A full-time virtual learning option is also available for all students.

Kirtland Local School District: School plans have yet to be announced for reopening this fall, but school is scheduled to start Sept. 8.

Madison Local School District: Online and full-time in-person school options are available. Kindergarten students will be split up into two learning groups, with alternating schedules. Find out more here.

Mentor Public Schools: School now starts Sept. 2 and students will have the option for in-person learning or online learning. Find out more here.

Painesville City Local School District: The first day of school is Aug. 24 and students can choose between an in-person learning option or online option. If the county's risk level goes up to Level 3 or 4, all students will be learning remotely.

Perry Local School District: Families can choose between two options, online or in-person learning. Find out more here.

Riverside Local School District: The district is offering online-only or fully in-person learning options. Find out more here.

: The district is offering online-only or fully in-person learning options. Find out more here. Wickliffe City School District:

Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools: The district is giving students and parents the option either an in-person five-day-a week learning experience, or online learning experience. Decisions must be made at the beginning of the semester and you can't combine.

Lorain County

Medina County

Brunswick City School District: The district has drafted a plan that would either be a full-time in person learning option or a fully online learning option for the first five weeks of school, depending on coronavirus levels near the start of school.

Buckeye Local Schools: While the plan won't be finalized until July 30, the district will offer online only options for all and is considering a tiered system. Check out the draft here.

Cloverleaf Local School District: In-person learning and online learning options are available. School starts on Sept. 8, except for Kindergartners who start on Sept. 11.

Highland Local School District: The school district is leaning toward a five-day in-person learning approach, but the plan is not completely finalized. An online option for all students is also in the works.

Medina City School District: Classes resume Aug. 24, but county Risk Levels will determine if classes will meet fully in person or online and in person. A full-on virtual learning academy is also an option.

Classes resume Aug. 24, but county Risk Levels will determine if classes will meet fully in person or online and in person. A full-on virtual learning academy is also an option. Wadsworth City School District: Currently, the district plans to offer an online option for all but is making plans to bring as many students as possible for in-person learning. They’re asking for parents to fill out a survey to help solidify their plan.

Portage County

Aurora City School District: Families can choose to send students back in-person or choose a virtual learning option. All students begin classes on Aug. 26.

Crestwood Local School District: The school district is implementing a tiered approach to learning, which will include in person, online-only or a hybrid depending on what Risk Level the county is in at that time. A virtual learning option is also available.

James A Garfield Local School District: Families can expect an in-person learning option and an online option, with more details to come.

Kent City School District: The district is considering a "blended, two-day, in-classroom rotation" learning approach along with a full virtual learning experience.

Ravenna City School District: Students can learn either in-person or online, but finalized plans are not yet made for the fall.

Rootstown Local School District: Plans are not yet finalized for fall.

Plans are not yet finalized for fall. Streetsboro City School District: The school district is implementing a tiered approach to learning, which will include in person, online-only or a hybrid depending on what Risk Level the county is in at that time. A virtual learning option is also available.

Stark County

Alliance City School District: School starts Aug. 24 with an in-person option and a digital option.

Canton City School District: Grades Pre-K-5th return to school Aug. 24 and then attend five days a week. The older grades will attend school two days on an alternate schedule and continue all other learning online. A full online option is also available.

Canton Local School District: The district is offering a traditional in-person format as well as an online option. Find more here.

Fairless Local School District: The district is offering a traditional in-person format as well as an online option for those who wish. However, in-person learning could go into online learning if COVID-19 Risk Levels change.

Lake Local School District: A concrete plan has not yet been established by the school board, although they said at a recent, heated meeting (on the topic of mandating masks in schools) that a decision should be reached in the coming days.

Massillon City School District: Plans to finalize their plan for the return to school at the end of July. Parents will have two options for learning this fall: All In: K–12 students attend school 5 days a week with several health and safety procedures in place. Option #2 E-Learning: K-12 students will be able to enroll in an online-only environment monitored by Massillon City School staff.

Summit County

Akron Public Schools: As of now, members of the Akron School Board are considering starting the school year entirely online.

Cuyahoga Falls City School District: Students can choose to learn in person or online. However, the in-person option is contingent on the COVID-19 Risk Level of the county and will mean a full-time in-person option could remain elusive at the beginning of the school year.

Revere Local Schools: The school plans to reopen for learning on Sept. 8, but the official reopening plan won't be finalized until the start of August.

The school plans to reopen for learning on Sept. 8, but the official reopening plan won’t be finalized until the start of August. Twinsburg Local Schools– Will be offering two options for families. Option 1: On campus with students in-person and in buildings with safety protocols. Option 2: Daily online learning with the Twinsburg City School District Virtual Academy.

Wayne County

Dalton Local Schools: The district is offering traditional in-person learning an online option as well. School start dates have been moved to Aug. 24.

The district is offering traditional in-person learning an online option as well. School start dates have been moved to Aug. 24. Wooster City School District: The school board invites everyone to join in on a virtual town hall discussion about the reopening of district schools. That’s on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.

