A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health requiring masks in public in seven of the state’s counties took effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The mandate applies to Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties, which have a higher risk of coronavirus under the state’s alert system.

When masks are required:

In any indoor location that is not a residence

Outdoors when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from individuals who are not members of the same household

Waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation. Includes taxi, private car service or ride sharing. Does not apply to private or rental vehicles where members of a family are sharing the vehicle

Exceptions:

Those under the age of 10

Those with respiratory conditions that restrict breathing, mental health conditions or disability that suggests\ a mask should not be worn

Those who are communicating with someone with a hearing impairment, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication

Those who alone in an enclosed space, such as an office, which is not intended for use or access by the public

Those actively involved in exercise at a gym if 6 feet of separation exists

Those participating in athletic practice, scrimmage or competition that is permitted under a different Ohio Department of Health order

Those who work in public safety, including law enforcement, firefighters or paramedics

When face coverings are in violation of documents industry standards

When face coverings are a violation of a business’ document safety policies

Those actively participating in broadcast communications

Those who officiate religious services

Enforcement:

Violation of the order is a misdemeanor, according to DeWine. Previous orders were enforced by local health departments.

Berea and Bedford Heights police department said while there was mention of law enforcement during the governor’s new conference, they will not be enforcing the order until they receive further guidance or instruction. Both asked that residents not call police dispatch to report people for not wearing masks. They also said businesses can refuse customers who don’t wear a mask and officers will enforce trespassing violations.

Why those seven counties?

Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties are in Level 3 of the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System. The color-coded system rates a county’s risk for COVID-19 using seven indicators.

Counties in Level 3 and Level 4 will be under a mask mandate. If a county drops to Level 1 or Level 2, it will not longer be under the mandatory mask order.

Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System indicators:

New cases per capita

Sustained increase in new cases

Proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings

Sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits

Sustained increase in COVID-19-related outpatient visits including telehealth

Sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions

Intensive care unit occupancy.

Additional indicators to be added later: rate of new cases from contacts of known cases, tests per capita and percent positivity.

Levels of Public Health Advisory Alert System:

Level 1 (Yellow): County has triggered zero or one of the indicators. There is active exposure and spread.

County has triggered zero or one of the indicators. There is active exposure and spread. Level 2 (Orange): County has triggered two or three indicators. There is increased risk of exposure and spread.

County has triggered two or three indicators. There is increased risk of exposure and spread. Level 3 (Red): County has triggered four or five indicators. There is very high exposure and spread.

County has triggered four or five indicators. There is very high exposure and spread. Level 4 (Purple): County has triggered six or seven indicators. There is severe exposure and spread.

Currently, a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties are in Level 1. None are in Level 4, though health officials are monitoring Franklin County.

The alert system map will be updated every Thursday.

