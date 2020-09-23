‘A Christmas Story’ Run canceled over coronavirus

(Watch our story on the “A Christmas Story” House reopening in June in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The 2020 “A Christmas Story” Run has been canceled, race officials announced on Wednesday.

The annual 5K or 10K run goes from downtown Cleveland to the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont. Runners don costumes like Ralphie’s pink nightmare bunny suit, leg lamps and even the Bumpus hounds.

Race director Amy Kentner said staff and city officials decided it was too risky for runners and residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This race is a Cleveland institution and an inspiration to fans and runners alike. For the past seven years, you the runners, sponsors and volunteers alike have raised over $600,000 for the restoration of Ralphie’s Neighborhood in the Tremont area of Cleveland. While we share in the community’s disappointment, our goal is to be back together in Cleveland for the eighth annual event, stronger than ever,” Kentner said.

Anyone who already registered for this year’s event will be issued a refund by Sept. 30.

