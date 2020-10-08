Hundreds of students quarantined at Mayfield City Schools due to student coronavirus cases

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – 96 students at Mayfield Middle School and 11 staff members are in quarantine after coming into contact with a student who tested positive for coronavirus.

That information comes from the Mayfield City School District coronavirus dashboard.

The District says it is working closely with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.

In a letter to parents, students, and staff, the District reports they were alerted a 7th grader tested positive Tuesday.

Students involved in the quarantine have moved to remote learning.

Students in quarantine can return to school if they are symptom-free on Wednesday, October 21.

There is one positive coronavirus case at Mayfield High School.

There are 148 students in quarantine due to that case.

5 staff members are effected.

