926 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths reported to Ohio Department of Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state late Saturday afternoon.

There were 556,183 total probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in 2,907 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 926 cases, 4 deaths and 27 hospitalizations were reported. There are 39,903 presumed recovered cases.

Here’s a look at Ohio cases over the last week:

Monday: 737 new cases

Tuesday: 743 new cases

Wednesday: 1,076 new cases

Thursday: 1,301 new cases

Friday: 1,091 new cases

Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an order requiring residents to wear masks at all times while in public. (Watch the video above to learn more about the mask mandate.)

The order, which went into effect immediately, came after multiple cities enacted the same measure, following a spike in statewide coronavirus cases.

Cuyahoga County, which has been designated a Level 3 public emergency (“very high exposure and spread”) by the Ohio Public Advisory Health System, is also considering legislation that would require the face coverings while in public. Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in a press release that he intends to introduce new legislation next week.

Governor Mike DeWine, who has regularly encouraged Ohioans to wear face coverings, took to Twitter Friday, issuing his support for the decision.

This is the right move. With Cuyahoga County currenty at Alert Level 3, @CityofCleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s decision to mandate masks in public will make a real difference. https://t.co/PCAByXgHMJ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 4, 2020

Meanwhile, governors of several other US states are rethinking their stance on face coverings after days of record infections.

The US reported 27,790 new cases on Friday, one day after a new daily record of more than 52,000 cases surpassed one set on Wednesday.

More than two months after the first peak affected just a handful of states, the virus is cresting again across the South and Southwest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects nearly 148,000 deaths in the US by the end of the month.

Coronavirus has killed more than 129,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

