91-year-old Ohio veteran on earning diploma: ‘The way it played out made it even more special’

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — At 91 years old, an Ohio Veteran has finally earned what he considered unfinished business for most of his life — a high school diploma.

Wilbert Antill of Warner, Ohio, worked on his father’s farm digging coal and cutting lumber as a teenager. He later worked at Republic Steel in Canton before joining the United States Marine Corps.

Through four years in the Marines he served in Korea, working on planes, including the Corsair, which he says is is favorite airplane.

After returning home he became the chief of a fire department, helped start and preached at the Barnett Ridge Church of Christ. He says he even passed the exam for a real estate license on the first try.

Through his many life experiences, including a marriage of 68 years and raising and educating six children, he considered not earning a high school diploma unfinished business.

“Times were pretty tough back then and dad needed somebody on the farm. So when I was 16 we went to the courthouse and got a working permit,” said Antill.

Though Antill does not regret a thing about what he has accomplished, he believes having an education would have opened more doors for him along the way.

“I would have loved to have been a flier in one of those planes, but because I didn’t have the education I couldn’t do it,” he said.

After hearing him mention his desire for a diploma while preaching, a granddaughter started quietly making arrangements to fulfill his wish.

Antill says he was contacted by the principal of Fort Frye High School, from where all of his children graduated.

And in a year when no high school senior is able to have a traditional graduation, Antill was allowed to walk across a stage in front of six invited family members — his diploma presented to him by a great grandson who was graduating at the same time.

“You know everything with the way the world changed, there was some concern that it wasnt going to happen. And I think even the way it played out made it even more special,” said his son Clarence Antill, a resident of Uniontown, where Wilbert was visiting on Tuesday.

“That was the thing that probably is really one of the highlights of my life,” said Clarence.

“I could have cried but I don’t. I was glad for him. It would have been tears of joy,” said his wife, Joyce.

Antill says he believes he would have been better at spelling had he stayed in school, something that he wishes he could have done better along the way.

But he also agrees that his volume of life experiences has provided a real-world education far beyond what most high school seniors get when they graduate.

“The principal said, ‘You deserve it,'” Antill said. “So, I looked on the diploma and it doesn’t say honorary diploma.”