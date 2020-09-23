903 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.

In the last 24 hours, 903 cases, 52 deaths, 78 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

There have been 146,753 total confirmed and probable cases, and 4,687 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 26,393

Cuyahoga: 17,262

Hamilton: 12,913

Montgomery: 7,623

Lucas: 7,205

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 654

Franklin: 606

Lucas: 361

Hamilton: 312

Mahoning: 280

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: